Dedicated Graveyard for Pastors in Cantt Area Requested

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Sriganesh Narayanan on Tuesday submitted a proposal to establish a graveyard for the independent pastors’ community in the Secunderabad Cantonment area to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The initiative follows an earlier request from pastors. “Taking their concerns forward, I met the Chief Minister to explain the pressing demand, the matter is of great significance to the community,” Sriganesh told Deccan Chronicle.

In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is said to have assured his support for the cause. “The CM said he would meet the representatives of the independent pastors’ community soon to address this request,” the MLA said.