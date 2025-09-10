 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Dedicated Centre For Alternate Protein Research For Sustainable Food Innovation

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 12:44 AM IST

The facility has been established at ASPIRE-BioNEST, the university’s bioincubator, with support from global biopharma company Cytiva under its CSR programm

Dedicated Centre For Alternate Protein Research For Sustainable Food Innovation
x
Amid food security and climate change posing urgent global challenges, the University of Hyderabad set up a Centre for Alternate Protein Research to accelerate innovation in sustainable food technologies and support deep-tech startups working in the field.

Hyderabad:Amid food security and climate change posing urgent global challenges, the University of Hyderabad set up a Centre for Alternate Protein Research to accelerate innovation in sustainable food technologies and support deep-tech startups working in the field.

The facility has been established at ASPIRE-BioNEST, the university’s bioincubator, with support from global biopharma company Cytiva under its CSR programme. It will focus on developing scalable protein alternatives, including plant-based, microbial and biotechnological platforms. Researchers say such technologies can help reduce reliance on conventional meat production, which is resource-intensive and a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Manoj Kumar R. Panicker, Cytiva’s South Asia general manager, at the inauguration said that the partnership with ASPIRE-BioNEST is aimed at encouraging science that is “both promising and socially relevant.”

ASPIRE-BioNEST’s other medtech and sustainability ventures include alternate protein ventures such as Biome Innovations, Proleri Technologies and Arthro, which will now gain access to the new Centre’s infrastructure and research ecosystem.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
University of Hyderabad (UoH) Sustainable Food Innovation 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X