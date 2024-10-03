Deceased banker’s friend is prime murder suspect

She told the police that on the day of the murder, Kartik left for work at his usual time. At 8.15 am, when the complainant too was leaving for work, one of Spandana’s friends, Manoj Kumar, alias Balu, entered the house to meet the deceased.

Around 11 am, their maid Nagamani reported for work but her repeated knocks went unanswered. Later, around 2.20 pm, Namrutha’s older daughter, Bandi Jahnavi came home and even her knocks went unanswered. At 4 pm, when Namrutha knocked and did not receive any response, she immediately called her son-in-law Kondamudi Venkata Hemant to break open the front door.

On entering Spandana’s room, they were shocked to find her bludgeoned to death and the pillow and bed soaked in blood.

Spandana was working in a bank but quit her job some time back. She married Varanasi Vinay Kumar in August 2022 but due to frequent quarrels, the couple decided to live separately.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS. According to sources, Spandana’s friend Balu is the prime suspect and is being questioned by the police.