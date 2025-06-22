Decades Old VDC Culture Halted To Avoid Problems In Villages

Nizamabad:In a big development, Village Development Committees (VDCs) have, for the first time, begun voluntarily abolishing their panels in an effort to shield themselves from mounting criticism and legal action. The VDC of Jakranpally mandal headquarters has officially dissolved itself, reportedly as part of a compromise to settle pending police cases.

VDCs were originally formed in villages to safeguard local interests and support grassroots development. However, some VDCs became controversial for allegedly engaging in unlawful practices, including the social boycott of certain castes and families, particularly in disputes over land and wages.

With the implementation of caste-based reservations in rural local bodies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC), the influence of VDCs increased. Typically, each VDC included representatives from various castes and was headed by a chairman. In some cases, VDCs reportedly conducted open auctions for establishing belt liquor shops, roadside hotels, and other village-based commercial activities. They were also alleged to have collected funds from unauthorised traders and local politicians, effectively functioning as extra-constitutional power centres in rural areas.

The first VDCs emerged in Armoor, but the model quickly spread to Nizamabad, Bodhan, Kamareddy, and other areas in the undivided Nizamabad district.

Several incidents involving social boycotts, especially in cases of land disputes and wage issues, led to police complaints and legal action. For example, in Munipally village, a resident named Tumma Ravinder filed a complaint in 2021 against the local VDC. Recently, 13 VDC members in that case were sentenced to five years in prison.

Amid increasing scrutiny, Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya initiated efforts to curb VDC-led atrocities, particularly those targeting SC/ST communities. Many VDC members now face criminal charges under various provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In response, several VDCs have begun dissolving themselves to avoid further legal complications. In Jakranpally, a gram sabha was convened where villagers passed a resolution to immediately abolish the VDC. Notably, the chairman's post had already been dissolved earlier, leaving only the members in place. Now, the entire committee has been disbanded.

Observers believe that the abolition of VDCs could pave the way for improved governance and reduce caste-based tensions in villages across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.