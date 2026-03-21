Debt Reforms Drive Urban Growth in Telangana

Hyderabad:To ease the financial burden on urban local bodies (ULBs) and departments under Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), the Telangana government is moving towards self‑sustaining, future‑ready models. Several restructuring tasks have been completed, with more under way.

One major step was closing high‑interest loans worth ₹1,881.14 crore, including ₹770 crore from Hudco. By renegotiating SBI interest rates, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reduced borrowing costs from 8.75–9.65 per cent to 7.95 per cent, saving ₹262 crore. “This saving will directly and indirectly enhance municipal services,” a GHMC official said.



GHMC also achieved ₹781 crore in savings through the LED street lighting programme. Improved credit profiles have enabled agencies like HMDA to optimise debt‑to‑asset ratios.



The state has adopted a multi‑source funding convergence model under AMRUT 2.0 to deliver drinking water and sewerage projects across ULBs. By 2025, approvals have been secured for 252 projects worth ₹9,584.26 crore, with ₹2,789 crore allocated as Central Assistance. Telangana has also implemented the SNA‑SPARSH system for seamless fund flow, releasing ₹338.03 crore as its matching share.



Under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), Phase‑I sanctions of ₹622.84 crore cover water supply and underground drainage projects. Phase‑II approvals of ₹1,733 crore will fund eight water supply and nine UGD projects, while Phase‑III sanctions of ₹1,182.25 crore will support infrastructure in 47 ULBs.



These reforms and investments were detailed in the Telangana Socio‑Economic Outlook 2026.



Debt restructuring outcomes (2025-26)



Total amount of loan closed: Rs. 1,881.14 crore

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd: Loan closed: Rs 770 crore

PTC (PFS), Financial Services, New Delhi: Loan closed: Rs. 340 crore

Bank of India: Loan closed: Rs. 332.24 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Rs. 310.33 crore

Karur Vysya Bank: Rs. 128.57 crore