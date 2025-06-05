Debris Piles Deface Hyd’s IT Hub

Hyderabad:Once hailed as one of Hyderabad’s most modern and well-planned zones, the area around IKEA — located near the city’s growing IT corridor — is rapidly turning into an eyesore. Mounds of construction debris dumped haphazardly along roads and vacant plots are ruining the city’s landscape. What was envisioned as a clean, high-value urban zone of tech parks, premium offices and retail spaces now resembles a dumping yard strewn with broken bricks, tiles, discarded furniture and even toilet commodes.

The situation is particularly grim near IKEA, one of Hyderabad’s busiest hubs. Ragpickers can be seen rummaging through the debris for anything reusable or sellable. “I’ve run my shop here since 2023. Every night, 10 to 15 lorries arrive and dump construction waste. Initially, it was just stones, but now it’s everything — wood, commodes, you name it. No one stops them,” said a local shopkeeper who requested anonymity. “One mound gets levelled, and more trucks return. Now, even locals are dumping regular garbage here,” he added.

The problem is not confined to this area. Across Secunderabad, Chitrapuri Hills, Khajaguda, Kokapet and Narsingi, similar heaps of debris have become a regular sight, raising not just environmental concerns but also potential health risks. “In Secunderabad, I walk home daily from Parade Grounds Metro. What started as a small pile has now grown into a long stretch of rubble,” said K. Harshitha, a resident.

Usha, a fruit vendor nearby, said, “The debris has been lying here for months. People openly dump waste even during the day and no one stops them.” From jogging tracks in Khajaguda to footpaths across key residential areas, the illegal dumping is altering the cityscape. “I come to Khajaguda for my morning run, but this ruins the whole experience,” said a regular runner. “No matter how much I try to ignore it, the debris is hard to miss. Authorities must act,” he said.

Despite being a fast-growing metropolis known for its modern skyline and green zones, Hyderabad is quietly being overtaken by construction waste. Unless urgent action is taken, this unchecked dumping threatens to stain the city’s image as a clean, green and progressive urban centre. If Hyderabad wishes to preserve its charm, authorities, builders and citizens must collectively ensure that debris is transported to authorised recycling and processing plants—not dumped on public roads and open land.