Deaths of Telangana Migrants Rise in Gulf

Nizamabad: Deaths of migrant workers from Telangana have been increasing across Gulf countries. Thousands of youths from various districts have migrated to the Gulf in search of livelihood, and many have died due to road accidents, health complications and suicides. After the Congress government came to power, it introduced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of deceased migrant workers.

During the previous BRS government, there was no such financial support for the families of Gulf migrants. Only a few ministers and MLAs provided assistance in their respective constituencies on a personal basis. As a result, Gulf migrants and their families faced severe difficulties for nearly a decade.

After assuming office, the Congress government decided to offer ₹5 lakh ex gratia as part of its welfare measures. The scheme applies to workers from Telangana who die, due to any cause, in any of the seven Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The spouse, children or parents of the deceased, in that order of priority, are eligible for the compensation. Required documents include the death certificate, the cancelled passport of the deceased, and proof of employment in one of the seven Gulf countries at the time of death (such as a work visa or employment contract). Applications must be submitted to the district collector within six months from the date of death or the date of receipt of the body, whichever is applicable.

The state government has already disbursed ex gratia to the families of 165 deceased gulf workers. The scheme covers all deaths reported after December 12, 2023. Eligible families must apply through their respective district collectors, after which the ex gratia amount will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Telangana State NRI advisory committee vice-chairman Manda Bheem Reddy said that 120 applications have been submitted so far. He noted that deaths among Gulf migrants have risen in recent times due to multiple factors. Telangana, he added, is the only state in India that provides ₹5 lakh ex gratia to families of migrant workers who die abroad.