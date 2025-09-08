Deakin University to Partner with Telangana on AI Centre of Excellence

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon host an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with Deakin University in Australia, as part of the State government’s efforts to position the State as a global leader in emerging technologies.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed on Monday at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat in the presence of IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. The LoI was exchanged between Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, and Bhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary, IT Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said the initiative was aimed at advancing AI innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship, and bilateral cooperation between Telangana and Australia. “This is not a ceremonial agreement but a roadmap for deeper collaboration. AI is not merely a technology - it is a powerful instrument for inclusive growth and human development. Through this Centre, we will pursue collaborative research to expand AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, and governance, enhance citizen services, and develop solutions to address pressing social challenges,” he said.

The Minister added that the Centre, in association with Young Indian Skill University, would design market-oriented AI courses, provide international-standard training to youth, and extend mentorship to Telangana-based startups through Australian experts.

“Our aim is to create one of the world’s strongest AI and digital transformation talent pools from Telangana,” he noted.

Professor Iain Martin observed that Deakin University’s decision to establish an AI Centre of Excellence in India was driven by the State government’s proactive vision.

“Telangana offers the most suitable ecosystem for this initiative. The government’s efforts to establish the State as a global AI leader are commendable. Our goal is to deliver responsible and effective AI solutions for public good, and Telangana provides the right foundation for this collaboration,” he said.