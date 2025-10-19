Telangana: Deadline For Liquor Shop Applications Extended

Hyderabad: Having collected nearly Rs 2,700 crore in the form of application fee for liquor shop licences, the government extended the deadline for the process till October 23 at 5 pm. The prohibition and excise department said more time has been given to intending applicants as public transport and banks were shut for the BC bandh on Saturday, the holiday on Sunday and on Monday for Diwali.

As of Saturday night, officials had received 89,344 applications for 2,620 ‘A4’ category liquor shops across 34 excise districts. The process has generated nearly Rs 2,700 crore in revenue through the non-refundable fee of Rs 3 lakh per application. Officials expect an additional 10,000 to 15,000 applications in the next five days, with total revenue from application fees likely to cross Rs 3,000 crore.

Officials said that the flow of applications this year had been slightly lower than in the previous round, mainly due to the increase in the non-refundable application fee from `2 lakh to `3 lakh.

Shamshabad topped the state by attracting 8,110 applications for 100 shops, followed by Saroornagar with 7,595 for 134 shops, Medchal with 5,203 applications for 114 shops, Malkajgiri 4,879 applications for 88 shops. Komaram Bheem Asifabad attracted 622 applications.

In both 2021 and 2023, nearly 50 per cent of liquor shop applications were received on the last day of submission. Taking this trend into account, prohibition and excise commissioner C. Harikiran extended the deadline for applications to October 23.

Accordingly, the liquor shop draw, which was originally scheduled for October 23, has been postponed to October 27, and will be conducted by the respective district collectors.



Excise Districts and received applications:





District - Applications - Shops

Shamshabad -8,110 -100

Saroornagar -7,595 -134

Medchal -5,203 -114

Malkajgiri -4,879 - 88

Nalgonda -4,620 - 155

Sangareddy -4,190 - 101

Khammam - 4,094 -122

Kothagudem - 3,799 - 88

Warangal (Urban) -3,012 -65

Hyderabad - 2,960 -80

Secunderabad - 2,787 -99

Yadadri Bhongir - 2,649 - 82

Siddipet -2,642 - 93

Mahbubnagar - 2,360 - 90

Karimnagar - 2,635 -94

Nizamabad -2,633 - 102

Suryapet -2,617 - 99

Jagital - 1,834 -71

Warangal (Rural) -1,825 -63

Vikarabad -1,750 -59

Mahbubabad -1,674 -59

Jayashankar-Bhupalpally -1,658 -60

Mancherial -1,617 -73

Jangaon -1,588 -47

Kamareddy -1,444 - 49

Nagarkurnool -1,424 -67

Peddapalli - 1,378 -77

Medak -1,369 - 49

Rajanna Sircilla - 1,324 -48

Nirmal -942 -47

Jogulamba Gadwal -723 - 36

Adilabad - 711 - 40

Wanaparthy -676 -37

Komaram Bheem Asifabad - 622 - 32