Deadline for Haj payments Extended

Hyderabad:The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date for pilgrims to deposit the Haj payment till November 7. The extension applies to those selected through the digital draw and candidates on the waiting list.

Pilgrims can pay the first and second installments amounting to Rs 2,77,300 through the Committee’s official website or the Haj Suvidha App. They must submit their payment receipts and medical fitness certificates to the State Haj Committee by November 10.



The Committee has urged all applicants to adhere to the deadline, warning that failure to pay or submit documents by the due date may result in cancellation of their selection.