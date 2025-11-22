Deadline for Applications to Join All India Tiger Estimation Extended

HYDERABAD: The forest department on Saturday said it was extending the deadline for applications from those who want to join the All India Tiger Estimation in January next, till November 30.

The department, in a press release said that chief wildlife warden Elusing Meru announced the deadline for applications, and that so far, around 3,800 people have signed up to volunteer for the tiger, and wildlife count and forest type data collection during the tiger estimation from January 17 to 24 next year. Government staff and officials can volunteer but will have to do so on their own time by taking leave from there work for the duration of the estimation exercise, Meru added.

Those interested can apply at https://tinyurl.com/aite2026tg, or email aite2026tg@gmail.com, or send a message to 9803338666 on WhatsApp or call 18004255364, 04023231440 for more information, the release added.

Isro chief to address Iriset’s 68th annual day

Hyderabad: Dr V. Narayanan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), will deliver the keynote address at the 68th annual day celebrations of the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (Iriset) at its campus on Monday.

On average, 5,500 officers and supervisors are trained at the institute each year; since its inception, Iriset has trained 1,20,549 railway personnel. The institute has trained 332 nationals from countries such as Malaysia, South Korea and the Philippines in railway signalling. Iriset also trains personnel from private industry and contract agencies to strengthen the ecosystem and support infrastructure development.

In 2022, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) was established on the campus to carry out research on Kavach, the Indian Railways’ indigenous train anti-collision system. The CoE issues technical advisories for the deployment of Kavach technology and provides on-site training to grassroots personnel.

The annual day programme, which begins at 4 pm, will feature an inaugural address and annual report presentation by Sharad Kumar Srivastava, Iriset Director General. Senior leadership of Indian Railways will also address the gathering on railway modernisation.

TGGDA Urges Health Minister to Resolve Long-Pending Issues in State Medical Departments

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) met health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Saturday, pressing for immediate action on several pending demands affecting doctors working with the Director of Medical Education (DME), Directorate of Health (DH) and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

The association said that despite repeated assurances, the top five priority issues remain unresolved and require urgent attention.

TGGDA highlighted that the government had agreed to convert TVVP into a full-fledged Directorate of Secondary Health Services, but the move has not yet materialised. The delay, they said, was impacting administration, service rules, promotions and career growth for TVVP doctors.

The association urged the minister to immediately fill professor-level posts in Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College, warning that vacancies were affecting academic quality and teaching standards.

The association noted that although the government agreed in principle, the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for DH and Dental Cadre doctors is yet to be rolled out.

TGGDA flagged several other unresolved DME–DH–TVVP issues and requested the minister to convene a high-level review with the Health Secretary and department heads.

Hyderabad Water Board Warns Public About False Messages Threatening Disconnection

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB has cautioned consumers about fraudulent SMS messages being sent from unknown mobile numbers, falsely claiming that their connections would be disconnected if the previous month’s bill was not paid, and asking them to contact another phone number which did not belong to the board.

The board said when several citizens contacted those numbers, they were forwarded an APK file through WhatsApp.

The HMWS&SB clarified that these messages and APK files were fake and not issued by the Water Board. It urged citizens not to respond to such numbers, not to call them back, and not to download or install any APK file sent through WhatsApp.

The board stressed that all official information is released only through authorised channels, including newspapers and television. For any queries, concerns, or service-related issues, consumers are advised to contact the Water Board’s customer care helpline at 155313.