DDRF Saves Hyderabad Man From Godavari at Bhadrachalam

Nalgonda: Personnel of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) rescued a man who was drowning in the Godavari River at the Pushkar Ghat in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

K. Uday, a native of Hyderabad, had come to Bhadrachalam to witness the celestial wedding of Sri Sita Rama on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. He slipped into the river while bathing at the pushkar ghat.

On noticing him drowning, DDRF personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was shifted to a government hospital by ambulance for treatment. DDRF teams had been deployed at the Godavari pushkar ghat in view of the festival.