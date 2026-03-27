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DDRF Saves Hyderabad Man From Godavari at Bhadrachalam

Telangana
27 March 2026 9:18 PM IST

Hyderabad devotee slips during Sri Rama Navami bathing ritual

Godavari river in spate at Bhadrachalam bathing ghats on Monday. (Photo: DC)
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Quick response by DDRF saves devotee at Pushkar ghat. (File Image)

Nalgonda: Personnel of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) rescued a man who was drowning in the Godavari River at the Pushkar Ghat in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

K. Uday, a native of Hyderabad, had come to Bhadrachalam to witness the celestial wedding of Sri Sita Rama on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. He slipped into the river while bathing at the pushkar ghat.

On noticing him drowning, DDRF personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was shifted to a government hospital by ambulance for treatment. DDRF teams had been deployed at the Godavari pushkar ghat in view of the festival.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) godavari river bhadrachalam 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

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