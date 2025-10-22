DCP Warns Medicos Against Ragging

HYDERABAD: “Your future is in your hands. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in ragging,” warned Dr B. Balaswamy, DCP (east zone), while addressing first-year medical students during an awareness meeting at Gandhi Medical College on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, Dr Balaswamy reminded them that they had earned their seats through hard work and that their careers now depended on their own conduct. “In your medical profession, treat every patient with compassion and dedication. While it’s good to maintain friendly relations with seniors, if you face any harassment, intimidation or ragging, immediately inform the Anti-Ragging Committee, the principal, a trusted professor or the police,” he said.

He urged students to report any form of mental or physical harassment without hesitation. “In emergencies, dial the medical toll-free number or 100. Never resort to extreme steps like suicide under any circumstances,” he cautioned.

The DCP reiterated that those found guilty of ragging would face strict disciplinary and legal action, including expulsion from the college and disqualification from admission to other institutions. Ragging, he said, includes any act that causes insult, annoyance, fear, threat or physical or mental harm to another student, and is punishable under Section 3 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997.

He also warned students against drug use, stating that possession, consumption or supply of narcotics would attract severe legal consequences. “Drug addiction can destroy your career and future. Exercise caution while using social media and avoid sharing personal information with strangers. If anyone threatens, blackmails, or demands money through social media, inform the police immediately,” he said.

Concluding his address, Dr. Balaswamy advised the students to study diligently and uphold the nobility of the medical profession by serving people with sincerity and empathy. The event was attended by Gandhi Medical College principal Dr Indira, the hospital superintendent Dr Vani, RMO-1 Dr Seshadri, vice principal Dr Rajarao, ACP Chilkalguda K. Shashank Reddy and inspector Anudeep.