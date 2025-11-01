DCP Stresses Visible Policing For Trust

Hyderabad: DCP (central zone) K. Shilpavalli on Friday directed police personnel to strengthen community policing and visible policing initiatives to build public trust. As part of the drive, Shilpavalli visited several areas under the Musheerabad police limits, conducting a foot patrol across Bholakpur and Bhoiguda. She interacted with residents and shopkeepers, reviewed the functioning of “Nenu Saitam” CCTV cameras, inspected safety measures in commercial establishments, and verified the activities of individuals listed in rowdy sheets.

During her interaction, the DCP enquired about patrol visits by Blue Colts teams and sector SIs, obtained feedback from locals, and instructed the SHO to address citizen grievances promptly. Residents appreciated the efforts of the SHO and staff in maintaining regular engagement with the public. Later, Shilpavalli visited Janapriya Apartments, where she advised residents on senior citizen safety, welfare initiatives, and security measures for apartment complexes.