DCP Reviews Night Patrol Readiness

Hyderabad: Hyderabad central zone DCP K. Shilpavalli conducted an inspection of 20 patrol cars and 31 Blue Colt bikes from the 10 police stations under her jurisdiction. The inspection, held at Public Gardens, focused on assessing vehicle condition, equipment availability and the operational readiness of personnel, who serve as the first responders during night patrolling.

The DCP examined the availability and functionality of anti-desecration drill kits, first aid boxes and fire extinguishers. She also evaluated the staff’s ability to administer CPR and operate emergency equipment. Emphasising their role in responding to Dial 112 calls, she interacted with the teams and reiterated the importance of being alert, disciplined, and courteous while dealing with the public.“Maintaining a smart, alert and polite demeanour, and actively engaging with citizens during patrols, is crucial. Foot patrolling improves police visibility and helps officers better understand local concerns,” the DCP explained. She also urged personnel to conduct awareness drives at key locations on topics such as cyber safety, Dial 112 usage and general public safety practices.Shilpavalli instructed the police officials to ensure timely monitoring of modus operandi offenders, maintain updated point books and install geo-tagged ‘Nenu Saitham’ surveillance cameras as part of ongoing crime prevention efforts. She also issued a strict reminder on maintaining discipline, integrity, and professional conduct at all times.Women constables assigned to patrol duties received special appreciation and SHOs were instructed to ensure greater representation of women in frontline policing roles. The inspection was attended by ADCP central zone, along with inspectors from Saifabad, Domalguda and Gandhinagar and detective inspectors from Lake, Abids, Musheerabad and Gandhinagar police stations.