DCP Opens Fire on Mobile Phone Offenders in Chaderghat
The incident happened when the offenders tried to flee after committing an offence: Police
Hyderabad: South East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sai Chaitanya opened fire on mobile phone offenders in Chaderghat on Saturday.
The incident happened when the offenders tried to flee after committing an offence. Telangana police spokesperson said the DCP and his gunmen tried to nab the offenders and in the process he opened the fire. He said more details would be shared soon.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
