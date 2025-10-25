 Top
DCP Opens Fire on Mobile Phone Offenders in Chaderghat

Telangana
25 Oct 2025 5:55 PM IST

The incident happened when the offenders tried to flee after committing an offence: Police

The Hyderabad police officials collecting clues from the spot after DCP opened fire on mobile phone offenders. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: South East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sai Chaitanya opened fire on mobile phone offenders in Chaderghat on Saturday.

The incident happened when the offenders tried to flee after committing an offence. Telangana police spokesperson said the DCP and his gunmen tried to nab the offenders and in the process he opened the fire. He said more details would be shared soon.


