DCP-Led Team to Probe SI’s 2-Crore Deal with Fraudster

Hyderabad: A team led by a DCP-rank officer is investigating allegations against a sub-inspector (SI) for his alleged role in aiding the escape of a man who was wanted for defrauding people across the country of nearly Rs.3,000 crore. The SI, a 2014-batch officer posted with a special unit here, was believed to have driven the accused and his wife to the Maharashtra border in exchange of Rs.2 crore.

The couple has since been detained by the Maharashtra police. Apart from his other offences, the accused will also be questioned about his escape deal with the SI.

According to police sources, on October 25, the SI pretended to arrest the offender, instructed his subordinates to follow in a separate vehicle, and then reportedly drove with the accused towards the Maharashtra border and dropped him off there. Investigators have reportedly retrieved the call data records (CDRs) of both the SI and the accused.

The issue came to light after a local victim of the fraudster approached an ACP-rank officer, complaining of unexplained delays in the arrest of the offender. The officer reported the matter to senior officials, who ordered an inquiry, sources said.

The city police economic offences wing (EOW) police had earlier registered a case against the accused. Upon learning of this, the SI allegedly contacted the accused and negotiated the settlement, sources disclosed.

The DCP-led team has also questioned the SI’s staff, who stated that he had directed them to travel separately. The group allegedly halted at a dhaba near Shashivepet, after which the accused and his family escaped in a car to Maharashtra. The inquiry team will determine whether or not they colluded with the accused.

There are also allegations that the SI, along with two other officers, was involved in cash settlements at a police quarters in Begum Bazaar, where they allegedly assisted accused persons by delaying investigations in exchange for money. After the ignored warnings to desist, they were transferred to other units, sources added.

Investigators have not recovered any cash from the SI but are verifying transactions involving his family members and possible benami accounts. “The case is still under investigation. We cannot reveal the identities of the SI or the interstate offender until we reach a conclusion,” a senior officer said.