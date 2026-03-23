DCM–Car Collision Causes Injuries, Traffic Snarls

Hyderabad: A collision between a DCM vehicle and a car left several persons injured and caused a traffic jam on Manchirevula Road along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Narsingi on Sunday.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, "At around 8:45 PM on ORR, near Greyhounds, a DCM vehicle while proceeding from TGPA towards Gachibowli, suddenly lost its left rear wheels, forcing the driver to halt on the carriageway. Meanwhile, a Fortuner coming from behind collided with the stationary DCM, leading to an accident."

The exact details of the incident are yet to be ascertained. Preliminary information revealed that the occupants of the car were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Traffic police at the scene worked to clear congestion near TGPA, where movement was severely affected. Further details are awaited.