DCC Chief Posts: Senior Aspirants Preparing for Interview

Adilabad:Senior Congress leaders who have applied for DCC president posts are preparing for an interview if they are shortlisted by the party’s central leadership. AICC observers will submit the list of applicants to the central leaders by October 22.

The AICC is striving to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, under Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. The new DCC presidents will be part of the central election committee of AICC. Once elected, they would be bestowed with more powers, including involvement in the selection of candidates for MLA and MP polls in future.



A senior Congress leader who applied for the Adilabad DCC post said he was confident of getting shortlisted for the interview. He’s busy collecting newspaper clippings and recognition certificates for his services to the party, so as to face the interview with confidence.

The interview of shortlisted leaders would be done by national general secretary KC Venugopal and the national coordinator for the selection process. The AICC introduced the interview method this time to ensure the right choices are made.

AICC observers said they would submit the list of six senior leaders from SC, ST, BC, Minority, women and general categories to the AICC.



As many as 29 aspirants submitted their applications for the Mancherial DCC president post while 36 applications for the Asifabad DCC president post, 30 for Adilabad and 20 applications for the Nirmal DCC president post.

AICC observer Naresh Kumar is dealing with the applications from Mancherial and Asifabad districts, while Ajay Singh for Adilabad and Nirmal districts. Kumar said the TPCC coordinators are assisting them in the process.



TPCC observer Puli Anilkumar said, "The process of taking opinions from the applicants and their screening are very much transparent and AICC is closely monitoring the process.”



The observers are collecting opinions from party cadre and second-rung leaders. The integrity of the applicants and loyalty to the party are taken into consideration.



Another AICC observer, Ajay Singh, collected the opinions from the cadre and second-rung leaders and applicants contesting the DCC president post of Nirmal and Adilabad district.

TPCC observer Rambhoopal said, ”They have completed the application process peacefully and covered representatives of all the communities within the party.