DCA: Vagdevi Labs Not Under Our Purview

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has clarified that Vagdevi Laboratories, from where Maharashtra police recently reported a seizure of mephedrone, does not come under its jurisdiction as it is not a pharmaceutical unit.

G. Ramdhan, joint director of the DCA, said Vagdevi Laboratories is a chemical manufacturing unit and does not hold any pharmaceutical manufacturing licence. “The firm has been inaccurately linked with pharmaceutical activity in some news reports,” he stated.

The DCA explained that mephedrone is not a recognised medicine and does not fall under its regulatory ambit. “The DCA does not regulate mephedrone as it is not classified as a pharmaceutical drug,” Ramdhan said.

He further clarified that cases involving mephedrone come strictly under the purview of enforcement agencies empowered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, such as the police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and other state and central bodies. “The DCA has no authority or mandate to investigate or take enforcement action in such matters,” he added.

TGSRTC mechanics kept immersion traffic smooth

Hyderabad: The two-day Ganesh immersion concluded smoothly, with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TGSRTC) mechanical and engineering wing playing a critical role in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of traffic during the Shobhayatra.

The Hyderabad region deployed 58 senior mechanics at key locations along the immersion routes to provide assistance for breakdowns and emergency vehicle repairs. Regional manager Sudha Parimala said: “During the procession, mechanical failures were reported in private vehicles, including clutch failure, tyre bursts, airlock issues, starter problems, battery discharges, brake jams and gearbox faults. Timely intervention by our teams ensured smooth movement and prevented blockages.”

The Mehdipatnam depot handled 10 cases, including tyre bursts and clutch failures; Bandlaguda eight; Kacheguda six; Rajendranagar and Dilsukhnagar five each; Hayatnagar one.