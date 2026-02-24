DCA Telangana Issues Advisory Against Careless Antibiotic Use

Hyderabad:Antibiotics are losing their power because they are being used carelessly, the Drugs Control Administration-Telangana (DCA), has cautioned in a public awareness advisory on antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The DCA has urged people to use antibiotics only when prescribed by a doctor and to purchase them strictly against a valid prescription. It warned that antibiotics would not work for viral illnesses such as common cold or flu and should never be taken without medical advice.

Officials said incomplete dosing, stopping medicines midway, or buying partial strips allows bacteria to survive and become resistant. “Taking antibiotics unnecessarily today may make them ineffective tomorrow,” the advisory states, stressing that misuse can endanger future treatment options.



The DCA also warned against relying on unqualified practitioners or sharing leftover medicines with family members. Every infection, it said, requires proper medical evaluation. People have been advised to complete the full course as directed, correct dose, frequency and duration, even if symptoms improve early.



The administration has called on the public to “be medicine smart” and spread awareness, stating that responsible use today will help protect communities from resistant infections in the future.