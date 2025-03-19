DCA seizes spurious medicines in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has seized spurious ‘Montek-LC’ tablets falsely claimed to be manufactured by a pharma company based in Sikkim.

During raids conducted based on gathered intelligence, the counterfeit versions of ‘Montek-LC’ tablets were detected circulating in the market at Second Bazaar in Secunderabad, according to VB Kamalasan Reddy, DCA Director- General.

The drug inspectors seized stocks and obtained a comparison statement for the suspected batches from the manufacturer with original batches. The manufacturer also concluded that the batch of ‘Montek-LC’ tablets detected by DCA were spurious drugs. The tablets are used for treating signs and symptoms of allergic rhinitis, chronic idiopathic urticaria and bronchial asthma.

In a separate raid, the DCA conducted raids on clinics operated by two quacks and seized illegally stocked medicines intended for sale at two separate locations - Pashamylaram Village in Patancheru and Bowrampet Village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Based on credible information, the DCA officials raided the premises of two quacks G. Radharukmini and Shaik Jani Basha who were claiming themselves as rural medical practitioners and practicing medicine without proper qualifications at their clinics.

Medicines, including antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics, etc., were found stocked at the premises. Several antibiotics - Ceftriaxone, Cefixime, Cefpodoxime – were found at the clinics during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including emergence of antimicrobial resistance, officials said.

In yet another raid, the DCA seized ‘Nagakesaramulu Choornam,’ an ayurvedic medicine, in Kanukunta Village in Ramachandrapuram for making misleading advertisements that it treats sterility.