DCA seizes falsely manufactured nutraceuticals and physician’s samples in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on DPJ medical and general stores in Abbapuram village in Mulugu district, and seized 40 varieties of physician’s samples, which were not meant for sale apart from seizing expired medicines from the premises.

During the raid, DCA officers found 40 varieties of physician’s samples including antiulcer drugs, cough and cold formulations, antifungal drugs, etc., stocked alongside saleable drugs on the racks of the medical shop. Drugs worth a total of Rs. 35,000 were seized, DCA Director-General VB Kamalasan Reddy said.

He said further investigation would be carried out and action would be taken as per the law against all the offenders and added stocking physician's samples and expired drugs was a violation of the conditions of the drug license and is an offense punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which may result in imprisonment for up to two years.

In a separate raid, the DCA officials detected drugs falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of 'food products and nutraceuticals' in Ramagundam in Peddapalli district. They detected the product Medos-AT capsules circulating in the market.

The product was falsely manufactured under a 'food license (FSSAI license)' and falsely claimed to be a food product and nutraceutical. According to the label composition of the product, it is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act-1940.

The product must be manufactured only under a 'drug licence' issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the 'Good Manufacturing Practices' (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules.

Additionally, it must meet the quality standards prescribed in the 'Indian Pharmacopoeia' (IP) as mandated The drugs that are falsely manufactured and sold under a food license are not produced in accordance with 'Good Manufacturing Practices' (GMPs) and often fail to meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP). Such products pose serious risks to patients' health and may have severe implications.