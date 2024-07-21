DCA seizes banned Ofloxacin and Ornidazole drug in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has seized a banned drug - ‘Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Suspension’ in Secunderabad.



The drug combination, Ofloxacin and Ornidazole suspension, which was banned by the Central government, was illegally manufactured and sold by Lok-Beta Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., at Thane in Maharashtra, according to DCA Director-General VB Kamalasan Reddy.

Based on credible information regarding the sale of banned drugs, officials from DCA Secunderabad Zone conducted a raid at Jan Aushadhi Kendra, near Secunderabad Railway Station in Chilkalguda and detected the banned drug, 'Ofloxacin & Ornidazole Suspension (50 mg/125 mg)'.

In 2018, the Centre banned the drug combination Ofloxacin and Ornidazole suspension in the larger public interest. This prohibition was enacted due to the potential risks posed to human health by this fixed-dose combination, which was found to lack therapeutic justification.