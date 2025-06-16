DCA Raids Veterinary Medical Shops in Hyderabad, Flags Major Violations

Hyderabad: Officers of the Drug Control Administration (DCA) detected several violations in around 42 medical shops attached to veterinary clinics that were inspected on Monday.

Raids were carried out at several medical shops in the Greater Hyderabad Medical Corporation (GHMC) area, detecting violations related to the stocking and sale of veterinary drugs. The officers detected several violations including sale of veterinary prescription drugs without a valid prescription from a veterinarian and without issuing bills to the purchasers.

They also noticed non-maintenance and failure to produce sales bills for veterinary medicines sold, dispensing of prescription veterinary medicines in the absence of a registered pharmacist and failure to produce purchase bills for veterinary drugs.

Most of them were also not maintaining prescription/schedule drug registers as mandated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules. Irregularities in maintaining copies of sales and purchase bills for veterinary medicines, stocking of expired veterinary drugs alongside saleable stock, veterinary medicines not being stored separately from medicines meant for humans were also observed.