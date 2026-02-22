DCA Raids Quack Clinic in Hanumakonda; Drugs Worth ₹35,000 Seized

Hanumakonda: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday raided an alleged quack clinic operating at Shayampet in Hanumakonda district and seized medicines worth ₹35,000.



Officials said the clinic, functioning under the name “First Aid Clinic,” was being run by Racharla Prabhakar, who is reportedly not qualified to practice medicine.



During the raid, authorities seized around 30 varieties of medicines, including physician samples and drugs marked for institutional supply. The stock also comprised antibiotics, steroids and Tramadol injections.



DCA officials warned that indiscriminate sale and administration of such medicines by unqualified persons could contribute to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a growing public health threat that reduces the effectiveness of life-saving antibiotics.



The department cautioned the public against seeking treatment from unqualified practitioners and advised patients to verify the credentials of medical professionals before undergoing treatment.

