DCA officials conduct raids at quack’s clinic, seize drugs

WARANGAL: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids at a quack’s clinic on Wednesday and seized drugs worth Rs 10,000 that were illegally stored in Kashibugga, Warangal city.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials discovered that Gurram Sadanandam, falsely claiming to be a rural medical practitioner (RMP), was operating a clinic under the name Suhana First Aid Centre. Drug inspector M. Aravind Kumar led the raid.

They found large stocks of medicines, including 21 varieties of drugs such as antibiotics, steroids, and antihistamines. The officials warned that the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals could have disastrous effects on public health, while the misuse of steroids could lead to serious health issues, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, and cardiovascular problems.

The team collected samples of the medicines for testing and seized the drugs. They stated that after completing their investigation, action would be taken against the offenders in accordance with the law.