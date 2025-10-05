DCA: Don’t Use Coldrif Syrup

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has urged the public to immediately stop using Coldrif syrup, from Batch SR-13, manufactured in May by Sresan Pharma, Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu. The batch is under investigation for possible contamination with diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic substance which is known to cause kidney failure.

The alert follows reports of the death of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly linked to the consumption of Coldrif syrup. The medicine, which contains paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate, is suspected to be adulterated with the toxic DEG.

The DCA urged the public to report any possession of the product to local DCA officials or directly to the Telangana DCA. Reports can be made through the toll-free number 1800-599-6969, which operates from 10.30 am to 5 pm on working days.

Officials said they are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu DCA to trace the supply and distribution of the batch in Telangana. Drug inspectors and assistant directors across the state have been instructed to alert pharmacies, wholesalers, and hospitals to identify and freeze any available stocks of the affected batch.

The authority said that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure public safety. It appealed to citizens, retailers and healthcare institutions to remain vigilant and report any suspected stocks of the product to prevent further health risks.