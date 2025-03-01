DCA cracks whip on quacks and medical shops

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) carried out a special drive covering clinics run by quacks and medical shops.

This led to 13 seizures, including the detection of unauthorized stocking and sale of drugs by a quack, drugs being sold under the guise of 'food products and nutraceuticals, and the detection of misleading advertisements on drugs.

Officials raided a quack K. Ramanjaneyulu’s clinic in Begumpet village in Raipole mandal in Siddipet and seized drugs stocked for sale. He was found to be carrying out clinical practice without proper qualification at his clinic.

During the raid, officials detected 14 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, antiulcer drugs etc. stocked on the premises without a drug licence. Worth of the stock seized is Rs. 30,000.

Officials detected several antibiotics - Linezolid, Amoxycllin etc. at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

Since January 2024, the DCA has registered cases against 151 quacks for the illegal stocking and sale of drugs.

In a separate raid, the DCA seized Dawafer-XT tablets in Malakpet, which were falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of food products and nutraceuticals.

The product was found to be manufactured by a company at Bawana in Delhi. It was falsely manufactured under a food license (FSSAI license) and falsely claimed to be a food product or nutraceutical.

In separate searches, officials seized eleven products due to misleading advertisements regarding disorders of menstrual flow, diseases and disorders of the uterus, leprosy, fever, diabetes, heart diseases, high blood pressure, rheumatism, and for prophylaxis and treatment of eye infections, eye diseases.