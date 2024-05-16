DCA Conducts Raids in Jangaon and Sircilla

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, conducted a raid on medical shops and ayurvedic medicine stores at Jangaon and Sircilla for operating illegally without a drug license.



According to DCA officials, they conducted raids on the medical shop Cheetoor Village, Linghala Ghanpur Mandal, Jangaon District. K Rajesh Kumar was illegally operating a medical shop Sri Vinayaka Medical and General Stores at the premises without a valid drug license.



During the raid, DCA officers discovered the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines for sale. Forty-nine varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-hypertensives, and others, were found stocked for sale at the premises. DCA officials seized a stock worth a total of Rs. 36,000 during the raid.



In another incident, the Drugs Control Administration officials detected an Ayurvedic medicine ‘Shilajit Tablets’, circulating in the market with misleading claim on its label that it treats 'Kidney Stones' and ‘Obesity’, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.



Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.