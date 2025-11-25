DC Report Triggers Human Rights Probe Into Black Magic Rituals

Warangal: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), led by Justice Shameem Akther, took swift action following a news report published in these columns on November 24 detailing multiple incidents of animal mutilation and black magic rituals across the three districts of Jangaon, Warangal and Jagtial.

The commission initiated a suo motu cognizance (HRC No. 7693/2025) of the report, titled ‘Black magic in schools rings alarm’.

Of particular concern was an incident reported on the premises of a government school at Tharoor camp in Jagtial district, an act that has caused fear among residents and psychological distress among schoolchildren.

The TGHRC has emphasised that such acts pose a direct threat to the safety, dignity and mental well-being of school-going children. The commission noted that the recurrence of these disturbing rituals suggests possible lapses in maintaining public order and security across the affected areas.

The core issues, as highlighted by an article published in these columns, is the fear these superstitions and violent acts are instilling in the community, particularly in educational environments where children must feel secure.

To address the grave findings, the TGHRC has issued strict directives to top district and police officials. The district collectors of Jangaon, Warangal and Jagtial, along with the Warangal commissioner of police and the Jagtial superintendent of police have been ordered to submit comprehensive reports.

The TGHRC has also sought that the reports must outline the factual findings, the action taken so far, specific preventive measures implemented and detailed steps taken to secure school campuses.

All the officials concerned must ensure their respective reports are filed with the Commission by 11 am on December 28.