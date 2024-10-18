DC Impact: SCR to Streamline MMTS Services

HYDERABAD: Jolted into action after a series of reports were published in these columns pertaining to the woes caused by the last-minute cancellations, erratic timings, dismal facilities in the MMTS services and the poorly connected Charlapalli station, officials from the two divisions of South Central Railways (SCR) called for a meeting with Suburban Train Travellers Association, MMTS Travellers Association and Rail Fans Association to take stock of the situation.

The latest in the series was the report ‘Charlapalli rly stn poorly connected’ on October 15.

When passengers mentioned about the delayed arrivals (slightly better in the last two days), the railway managers of the two division said that all steps would be taken to streamline the services and bolster punctuality.

Noor, general secretary of Suburban Travellers Association, said, “We called for an increase in the frequency, especially during peak hours. Many members suggested that officials could reduce coaches and focus on running trains in time for the benefit of commuters.”

They also sought train services from Medchal and Bolaram towards Lingampally and Hyderabad via Sitaphalmandi and back so that passengers going towards Kacheguda, Lingampally and Hyderabad could change over at Sitaphalmandi.

The officials agreed to look into the suggestions and resolve all issues soon.

The meeting was attended by General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, and divisional railway managers Lokesh Vishnoi and Bhartesh Kumar Jain, for Hyderabad and Secunderabad, respectively.



