DC IMPACT: Repairs Planned for Kazipet BC Boys’ Hostel

Warangal: The district BC welfare department has clarified that safety measures have been taken at the Government BC Boys’ Hostel in Kazipet following concerns over the condition of the building.

The clarification came after a report published in Deccan Chronicle on March 11, 2026 under the headline “Govt boys’ BC hostel ceiling ready to fall”, highlighting the dilapidated condition of the hostel.

Officials said the issue of peeling ceiling slabs was limited to two rooms out of the eight rooms currently being used within the Government High School premises.

They added that the 79 students staying at the hostel had already been shifted to safer rooms in the building to prevent any untoward incidents. The affected rooms have been locked and cordoned off.

Officials said the executive engineer of TGEWIDC has submitted cost estimates for the required repairs to the commissioner of BC welfare in Hyderabad.

They explained that the hostel had been temporarily shifted to the school building after its original premises were allotted to a residential law college. The department said repair approvals are under process and assured that student safety remains a priority.