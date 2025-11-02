 Top
DC Impact: Repairs Begin on Damaged Oliphant Bridge Road in Secunderabad

2 Nov 2025 11:28 PM IST

The works include clearing debris, desilting drains and repairing the sanitation line

Hyderabad: Following a photograph published in Deccan Chronicle on Sunday about the poor condition of the road at Oliphant bridge in Secunderabad, causing distress to commuters and passers-by, the GHMC and the HMWS&SB said they had taken up repair works.

The works include clearing debris, desilting drains and repairing the sanitation line. Works related to overflow of the underground drainage line under the bridge and its vicinity were also taken up.

While the GHMC pressed into service its teams with a vehicle to get rid of debris and garbage, the HMWS&SB took up works using jetting machines to fix choked drain lines. Officials said it was noticed that one manhole overflowed after a spell of rain.

A HMWS&SB official said the manhole would also be repaired. GHMC officials said periodic inspections would be taken up to check sanitation.

