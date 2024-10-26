DC Impact | Process to Allot Land to Police Martyrs’ Kin Begins

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad district administration has begun efforts to allocate land with clear titles to the families of police martyrs. The families were unable to utilise a disputed land parcel in Nagaram, Nizamabad town, an issue highlighted in these columns on October 20 with the report 'Martyrs’ kin get disputed land'.

The state government directed district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and in-charge commissioner of police Sindhu Sharma to identify suitable land parcels for the martyrs’ families.

In 2021, the district administration allotted land beside the RTO office in Nizamabad to 23 martyrs' families. However, a private party claiming rights over the land approached the court, starting a dispute.

As a result, the martyrs’ families boycotted the police martyrs' celebrations on October 21 following which senior officials persuaded them to attend the event. Revenue officials have now proposed alternative land parcels in Dichpally and Mopal.

Following field verification by revenue and police officials alongside the martyrs’ families, the land allocation will be finalised.