DC Impact: LRS applicants grievances resolved, technical glitch rectified

Hyderabad: Following the grievances of the layout regularisation scheme (LRS) applicants published in Deccan Chronicle on Monday, the HMDA resolved the issue.

Due to the glitch in the tool designed by Centre for Good Governance (CGG) to dispose of LRS applications, the fee was being displayed as 'Rs. 1,000 – rebate' for several applications.

"We escalated the issue to CGG and the glitch has been resolved," said a HMDA official.

On Monday the correct regularisation and pro-rata open space charges were displayed and the applicants who spoke with Deccan Chronicle said that they were able to process the applications further on Monday.

“We are planning to build house after Holi once the inauspicious days according to the Hindu calendar ends. The rebate on pro-rata open space charges will be a major relief,” said a LRS applicant whose plot is located in Aushapur, Nemarugomula, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

HMDA officials said that the LRS applicants can also get their doubts clarified at the help desk set up at the authority’s head office in Ameerpet.

“There are six staff members at the help desk for quick disposal of grievances,” the official said. “The details of the applicants who have complaints are being sent to the officials of that jurisdiction,” he said.

Applicants who pay regularization and pro-rata open space charges by March 31 will receive a 25 per cent discount.