DC Impact: Hyderabad Zoo Conducts Snake Awareness and Safety Programme

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park organised a snake awareness programme and bite mitigation techniques for its staff on Tuesday to mark World Snake Day. Over 300 zoo staff comprising animal section, garden section and security section participated in the programme.

Deccan Chronicle had reported about the lack of proper training being imparted to animal keepers at the zoo that led to the hospitalisation of one of the staffer, Farhan, on July 3 at Osmania General Hospital.

Dr Sunil S. Hiremath, zoo director and curator, deputy curator A. Nagamani, executive officer Ch. M. Deepak Tarun conducted the programme and briefed the staff about various type of snakes and their role in maintaining ecological balance. Special emphasis was given to mitigation of snake bites,

The staff were explained about the do’s and don’ts for snake bites.

Nagamani explained about the importance of identifying venomous and non-venomous snakes for the zoo staff. She also discussed safety precautions to prevent snake bites at the workplace.