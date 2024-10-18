DC Impact: HMWS&SB Regulate Water Supply at Boduppal

Hyderabad:A day after a report headlined ‘Water issues haunt Boduppal residents’ was published in these columns on Wednesday, those residing at Boduppal, Srinivasa colony and Ayyappa temple road are heaving a sigh of relief. Thursday saw an end to the struggles they had been facing because of inadequate water supply.

Approximately 150 households had to bear the torture of low water pressure. Some had to wait for up to 20 minutes to fill a single drum.



Gautham Valiveti, BJYM’s IT and social media convener for Medchal district, and a resident of the area, thanked DC because of which officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) sprang into immediate action.



Locals like Thulijaram and Swaroop described their frustrations at the alternate day water supply, and the low pressure due to which no household could store sufficient water. They said that they had lodged several complaints to the authorities but to no avail.



As of Thursday, residents reported that there was a great improvement in water pressure. They were able to store adequate water, many pointed out.

