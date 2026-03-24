DC Impact: Free Health Camps for Weavers in Yadadri-Bhongir from April 16

Nalgonda:The textiles department, in coordination with the health department, will organise a series of health camps for weavers at mandal headquarters in Yadadri-Bhongir district from April 16.

District collector Anurag Jayanthi said the camps will have a general physician, an orthopaedic specialist and an ophthalmologist to address health issues specific to weavers. Treatment and medicines will be provided free of cost, and cases requiring surgery will be referred to hospitals, where procedures will also be conducted free.

The initiative follows concerns over occupational health problems among weavers, including skin ailments, vision issues and musculoskeletal disorders.

The district has 10,323 traditional weavers, and the camps will be held at multiple locations. The schedule includes Alair on April 16, Athmakur (M) on April 17, Bhongir on April 18, Koyyalagudem from April 20 to 23, Mothakondur on April 24, Mothkur on April 25, and Pochampally from April 27 to May 2.

Subsequent camps will be conducted at Rajapeta on May 4, Ramannapeta on May 5 and 6, Valigonda on May 7, Yadagirigutta on May 9, Gundala on May 11, Narayanapur on May 12, and Puttapaka on May 23.