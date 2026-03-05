DC Impact: Collector Inspects Bodhan Colleges After Copying Reports

Nizamabad: District collector Ila Tripathi on Thursday conducted surprise inspections at Intermediate examination centres in Bodhan town following reports of mass copying.

The collector visited examination centres at Vijetha Junior College, Ushodaya Junior College and Vidya Vikas Junior College. She reviewed facilities such as drinking water and toilets and verified whether examinations were being conducted under CCTV surveillance.

The inspection came after a report on alleged mass copying in Intermediate examinations published in Deccan Chronicle on Thursday. During the visit, the collector expressed displeasure over deficiencies at some centres and directed officials to take strict measures to prevent malpractice.

She instructed district intermediate education officer Tirumalapudi Ravikumar to conduct thorough inspections at all examination centres in Bodhan and submit a report.

Examinations for first-year Mathematics-1B, Zoology and History were conducted on the day. At Vijetha Junior College, 12 students were absent out of 441, chief superintendent Swarnalatha informed the collector. At Ushodaya College, 21 students were absent out of 358, chief superintendent Anil said, while at Vidya Vikas Junior College eight students were absent out of 406, according to chief superintendent Ravinder.

The collector directed officials to ensure that mobile phones or electronic devices are not allowed inside examination centres and that students are thoroughly checked before entry. She also asked ANMs to assist in checking female students to ensure smooth inspections.

Officials were instructed to ensure that the examinations are conducted peacefully without causing inconvenience to students.

Ravikumar said that during the first-year Intermediate examinations in the district, one student was caught copying by a flying squad and a malpractice case was registered at Dichpally Model School Junior College.

A total of 536 students were absent from the examinations. Of the 17,637 registered students, 17,101 appeared for the exam. In the general stream, 14,458 students attended out of 14,825, while in the vocational stream 2,643 students attended out of 2,812.

Out of 58 examination centres in the district, 57 were inspected by various teams. The district intermediate education officer inspected three centres, members of the Examination Conducting Committee inspected 19 centres, the High Power Committee inspected six centres, and sitting and flying squads together inspected 29 centres.