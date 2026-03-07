DC Impact: Aviation Minister Promises to Help Telugus Stranded in Bahrain

HYDERABAD: At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, authorities reported the cancellation of 12 international arrivals and 11 departures, with operations continuing to face uncertainty due to flight disruptions linked to the West Asian crisis for the eighth consecutive day on Saturday. "Our post from 11:08 am Dubai time regarding operational status is no longer valid and has been removed to avoid confusion. Emirates has resumed operations, and passengers with confirmed bookings for this afternoon's flights may proceed to the airport. This also applies to customers transiting through Dubai if their connecting flights are operating. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight schedules and seat availability before travelling. Emirates continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly. The safety of passengers and crew remains the airline's highest priority and will not be compromised," the airline said.

Meanwhile, a group of travellers from Hyderabad stranded at Bahrain airport said Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had assured assistance for their return to India. The minister read about their plight in Deccan Chronicle. The group, Vijaya Bhaskar Deverkonda, Goneh Solomon Raj, Paul Raju Kaligithi, Kanapala Vinnaiah, Benjamin Samuel Marpu and Prem Kumar Jonnakuti, had travelled to Bahrain on February 24 on a Gulf Air flight and were scheduled to return on February 28 when the conflict escalated.

Goneh Solomon Raj said the minister had spoken to him over the phone and assured that arrangements were being made for their return via Dammam airport.

"A few minutes ago, Sri Rammohan Naidu, Union minister for civil aviation, spoke to me over the phone and assured that arrangements will be made to bring us back to India from Bahrain via Dammam airport. We have submitted our travel details. Thank you for your support in helping us reach the Government of India for our return," he said.