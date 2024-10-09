DB Stockbroking Scam: Victims Emerge Amid Ongoing Investigations

Hyderabad: Soon after news of a scam being unearthed in Rs.7,000-crore scam involving DB Stockbroking was out in Assam, Hyderabad-based victims started coming forward to lodge complaints. The investigation started after a 37-year-old techie, Shamai Panchakshar, lodged a complaint with the police that he had lost Rs.11 lakh.

The Cyberabad economic offences wing (EOW) police registered a case and began investigations. EOW DCP K. Prasad said there were 10-12 victims of the scam in Hyderabad. “Basically, the fraudsters lured victims into giving money while promising huge returns,” he said.

Prasad said the police were working in tandem with the Assam police to nab the accused.

The case has been registered against, and the police are looking for, Deepankar Barman, director of the Guwahati-based company. The Guwahati police had arrested the alleged scamster’s parents and his financial planner in August. Payments to the victims stopped in July. The company was established in 2018.