Daughter Kills Mother with Lover’s Help in Secunderabad, Buries Body at Home

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her daughter with the help of her lover in the Jawaharnagar area of Secunderabad. The crime came to light nearly ten months after the victim was reported missing.

According to police, the victim, Anju (45), had gone missing several months ago. A complaint was initially filed by her younger daughter, Ishika, at the Jawaharnagar Police Station. However, the case did not gain much attention as there were few inquiries about the missing woman.

The investigation was reopened after police traced a scooter registered in Anju’s name that was being sold. This led officers to re-examine the case. During questioning, Ishika confessed to murdering her mother with the help of her boyfriend, Mounty Raj (25).

Police said the accused killed Anju because she opposed their relationship and objected to her daughter living with her boyfriend. After committing the crime, the duo buried the body inside their house to conceal the murder. Ishika later filed a missing complaint to mislead the police.

Following the confession, police exhumed the body from the house and confirmed the death. A case has been registered, and both accused have been arrested and remanded.

Officials also revealed that a POCSO case had earlier been registered against Mounty Raj based on a complaint by the victim, alleging harassment of her minor daughter. The investigation is ongoing.