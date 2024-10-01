Dattatreya Demands Action on Rape Accused

Hyderabad:Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya responded strongly to the rape of a minor girl in Komaravelli mandal of Siddipet district recently. He spoke with Siddipet district police commissioner Anuradha over the phone and asked her to initiate the strongest action against the accused.

Dattatreya asked the district authorities to shift the girl to a rehabilitation centre and ensure her admission to Kasturba Gandhi Girls School. She asked the officials to conduct the probe transparently and take strong action against the accused so that it would send a strong message.



The Governor’s office in a statement said that commissioner Anuradha had informed the Governor that they were taking action against the accused and ensured the higher education of the victim.