Dattatreya Asks Alai Balai Foundation To Reach Out to More Groups Next Annual Meeting on October 13

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that the Alai Balai, the traditional annual event that takes place just after Dasara, is intended to reflect Telangana culture in all its glory and promote good relations irrespective of political affiliations, caste and creed. He asked the organisers to reach out to the maximum number of people from different districts and professions.



Addressing the general body meeting of the Alai Balai Foundation at the Exhibition Grounds here on Monday, Dattatreya said the meeting had started to unite leaders and people in 2005, when the state was facing intense political pressure with deep differences among different political parties due to the separate Telangana movement.

Alai Balai is not a political event. Its dais is shared by leaders from different political parties, artists and other sections of the society. Besides presenting and promoting myriad art forms that are unique to Telangana, it also showcases the state’s popular delicacies, he said.

The foundation chairperson Bandaru Vijayalakshmi said that the committee is inviting former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and other opposition leaders to the 19th meeting.