Dattatreya a friend to everyone, says Kovind

Hyderabad: Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday praised Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as a rare leader with no enemies in public life and said his autobiography would inspire youth to take up social service. “Dattatreya is a friend to everyone,” the former President remarked.

Speaking after releasing Dattatreya’s autobiography ‘Prajala Kathe, Naa Atma Katha’ (The Story of the People is My Autobiography) at Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur, Kovind said Dattatreya rose to the position of Governor through dedicated service. “He leads a simple life despite being a Governor and stands as an inspiration to many political leaders,” he said.

Commending Dattatreya’s tireless efforts to uplift the poor and assist the needy, Kovind also recalled his imprisonment during the Emergency. “During incarceration, he used to encourage fellow inmates by telling them they would soon be released,” he recalled.

Kovind further noted that initiatives undertaken by Dattatreya as Union labour minister — such as minimum wages, minimum pension, and increased gratuity — continue to benefit lakhs of workers across the country.

“Dattatreya is a friend to everyone and always ready to help. I have known him for many years in Delhi since he was elected as MP from Secunderabad. He is a people’s leader and a multi-dimensional personality committed to public service,” Kovind added.

Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu said Dattatreya’s autobiography would serve as an inspiration. “Writing an autobiography is no easy task. Dattatreya dared to pen his life story and values. In today’s politics, moral values are declining, and many politicians frequently switch parties. But Dattatreya has remained steadfast in his principles since entering politics.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Dattatreya is the embodiment of a true gentleman, with no enemies. “In the Telugu states, when we speak of someone universally respected, it’s Dattanna. His rise from grassroots activism to national leadership is truly inspiring. Attending this book launch fills me with joy I haven’t felt in years — it brings back memories from 40 years ago. From the Emergency to the Diviseema cyclone, Dattatreya has always served the people. From an ordinary RSS swayamsevak to holding high office, his life has been marked by struggle, service, and resilience,” the AP Chief Minister said.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said he had learned much from Dattatreya over decades of association in the twin cities. “He has shaped many young people into leaders. I’ve had the privilege of joining him in numerous political programmes. He held my hand and guided me in politics.”

“I am proud to have been elected as MP from the Secunderabad constituency that he once represented. I was fortunate to travel across Hyderabad with Dattatreya on a motorcycle in 1980. He worked tirelessly for the party’s growth in the city. Whenever someone felt disheartened with the party, Dattatreya would reach out and console them. He conducted himself with dignity in every role — whether as a party worker, organisation general secretary, state president, MP, central minister, or Governor,” Kishan Reddy said.