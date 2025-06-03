Dattatraya Honours Telangana Martyrs

HYDERABAD: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Amaraveerula Stupam located at Gun Park, opposite the Assembly. He also garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel situated opposite the Assembly. Dattatraya paid homage to the brave souls who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana and extended his best wishes to the people of the state. He said Telangana's progress is a tribute to the vision and perseverance of its people and leadership.





TGTRANSCO plans Rs 18,354-cr upgrade

HYDERABAD: In view of the rapid increase in power demand in the state, Transco has prepared a five-year transmission plan calling an investment of Rs 18,354 crore to develop 118 extra-high voltage sub-stations to ensure quality power supply, announced D. Krishna Bhaskar, chairman and managing director.

Among the 118 sub-stations, there will be 9 of 400 KV, 34 of 220 KV and 75 of 132 KV, which will help the state manage the rising power load. Krishna Bhaskar said the demand is driven by several development projects, industrial expansion and urbanisation.

Unfurling the National Flag on Telangana Formation Day, the CMD said the state power utilities, through best practices and advanced technologies, have optimised the power procurement process and saved around `1,226 crore over 18 months from December 2023 to May 2025.

He also informed that the State Load Dispatch Centre has bagged the prestigious LDC Excellence Award-2024 in a national-level competition. The award was adjudged by an eminent jury consisting of members from the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) and Forum of Load Dispatchers (FOLD), he added.

Transco joint managing director J. Surya Prakash and directors of Transco and Genco— G. Narsing Rao, B. Narsing Rao, M. Sachidanandam, A. Ajay, B. Lakshmaiah and E. Anuradha — participated in the Formation Day celebrations.