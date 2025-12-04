 Top
4 Dec 2025 8:18 PM IST

The endowments department and temple committees made special arrangements for the festivities.

Datta Jayanti celebrated Nizamabad, Kamareddy
Priests performed special pujas and blessed the devotees.

Nizamabad: Datta Jayanti celebrations were held in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Thursday. Devotees visited Sri Shirdi Saibaba temples at various locations and offered special pujas. Donors also arranged free meals for devotees on the occasion. The endowments department and temple committees made special arrangements for the festivities. Priests performed special pujas and blessed the devotees. Saibaba temples at Madhavamagar, New Housing Board Colony, Hamalwadi, Bapumagar, Bodhan, Armoor, Kamareddy and other towns witnessed a heavy rush of devotees.



