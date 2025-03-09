Data centres drive power demand in Hyderabad's IT hub

Hyderabad: The power consumption in Hyderabad’s IT hub is growing 35 per cent every year, thanks to the city’s emergence as a hub for global data centres. This growth rate is seven times more than the annual growth in power demand projected by the National Electricity Plan (NEP) for the period between 2022-32.

The power demand growth in other areas in the state, however, is consistent with the NEP’s projections. Un December 2024, the peak demand had risen by 13 per cent compared to December 2023, and in January 2025, by 10 per cent over the previous year.