Dasara: Temples in Hyderabad crowded with new vehicles to perform puja

Hyderabad: All major temples in twin cities were crowded with brand new vehicles for performing special puja in connection with Dasara festival on Sunday.



As it was an auspicious day on account of Dasara festival, several families purchased new vehicles mostly white and metallic variants at the showroom and directly came to the temple to perform puja after decorating with flowers.

Though the puja for new vehicles started after the commencement of navaratri festivities from October 3, a large number of new vehicles especially SUVs and motorcycles were seen at the temples on Sunday.

The priests at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, Sri Siddi Vinayaka Temple near JBS metro station in Secunderabad, Tadbund Hanuman Temple, Sri Katta Maisamma Temple at Lower Tank Bund and Sri Kali Mandir at Bandlaguda on Chevella Road, among other temples were busy in performing pujas to vehicles throughout the day.

Anticipating rush during Dasara, the temple managements allocated special priests only for performing vehicle pujas while others inside the sanctum sanatorium to conduct rituals. Such was the rush at the temples that the vehicle owners had to wait with patience holding puja tickets till their turn arrived.

At Tadbund Hanuman Temple, a long queue of vehicles was seen from the main temple to Sikh Village crossroads. Ashok Kumar of Tadbund Temple said performing pujas to new vehicles started on October 3 but on Sunday the priests performed puja to more than 1500 vehicles including motorcycles till night.

The vehicle owners purchased a ticket of Rs.100 for two-wheeler and Rs.250 for four-wheeler for the puja. Same was the situation at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple and Sri Katta Maisamma temple at Lower Tank Bund. In spite of facing space shortage in front of these temples, the vehicle owners managed to do the ritual successfully.